Weeks later, physical therapist waiting on PPP loan

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Paycheck Protection Program is out of money and accessing the original funds is proving to be a challenge for some small business owners.
Robin Irwin owns and operates Robin Irwin Physical Therapy Services in Decatur.
She said her staff of 26 has been cut down to six as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences.
“When schools closed that’s when parents started getting nervous about getting out,” she said.
Irwin said she applied for the PPP loan at 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, only hours after it was legalized through the CARES Act. The program provides funds for small businesses to keep their staff on payroll.
The program is administered by the Small Business Administration through banks. She said her bank tells her her paperwork is still working through the system.
“We are desperate, and we want to serve the people in our community and we are not going to be able to. I don’t think we can last through May, I know we can’t," she said.
As of April 17, the SBA has approved 28,000 loans worth $4.86 billion.
Congress is currently in talks to expand the PPP.
It’s unclear when Irwin’s loan could be processed.
