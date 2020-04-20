Verizon hotspots available for Madison County Students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School District has made WiFi now accessible to students who do not have internet access at home.
More than 600 families had little or no WIFI connection at their houses throughout Madison County. Now those students can sign-out Verizon hotspots to continue their remote learning.
The hotspots cost the district around $300,000.
Students will use their login credentials and automatically be connected to their district computers. IT Director Mark Wilson hopes this will help students and teachers connect and get ready for next fall.
“Our goal behind all of this was to prepare our kids for next year. Everybody knows this year is kind of over for school. We wanted to put the technology in place, and the additional lesson plans in place to help them get to where they need to be, so they aren't at a disadvantage when they start school in the fall,” said Mark Wilson.
If your student needs a hotspot or a chrome book for remote learning contact the Madison County School District Central Office at (256) 859-1151.
