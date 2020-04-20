Stay-at-home advice from parents of 7

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s hard keeping your kids entertained during the stay-at-home order. Maybe you’d have a better outcome with just one or two, but even my little cousin Jayla and her big brother Caleb put that to the test. So if you think your three kids are a handful, try being Stephen and Jill Norris. They have to entertain 7 kids each and every day.