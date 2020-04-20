Senior to Senior: Lauderdale Co. High School seniors FaceTime with nursing home residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Most of us have seen the images of people visiting their loved ones in nursing homes through the glass, and touching videos of make shift proms at home for high school seniors who won’t have that anticipated experience.
So a Lauderdale County school is bringing those two groups of people together through FaceTime to lift eachother up!
Senior to senior: that’s the name of a new virtual movement that started here in north Alabama.
“Occasionally God will give me wild hare ideas, like why not connect those seniors to your seniors,” Lauderdale County assistant principal Casey Tate said.
Missing out on big moments, and missing out on seeing family. Both these groups are hurting so assistant principal Casey Tate had an idea to bring them together.
“They were heart broken, they were discouraged because of how they’re year ended, so I wanted to tell them, ‘hey seniors, hey guys and girls, I still believe in you, you still have a purpose, so here’s a platform for us to serve, for us to show purpose, to show we still have meaning despite all that’s going on in our world,’” Tate said.
Before the pandemic, Lauderdale senior Clara Newton made regular trips to the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home as part of her clinical studies.
“Before we got out of school I was already telling my CNA teacher. We’re all saying how much we miss going," Newton said.
So when this opportunity came up, she jumped at it.
“It makes me feel so much better. When I did it I kind of had relief like I kind of helped them and they helped me too so I felt better about the situation just by talking to them,” Newton said.
Wynell Fowler is one of the residents Newton is Facetiming with.
Fowler says not been able to have her family visit is very difficult.
“It hurts not being able to see my family, but I’m 88 years old so ill see them later,” she said.
She says she appreciates the extra attention now more than ever.
“People cant come see me now so I just like the attention,” Fowler said.
Tate hopes his students will learn from this experience.
And Janet Purser has a lesson for them: never give up on your goals.
“I gave her a little advice. And I hope she will follow through. I hope she wont get discouraged,” Purser said.
But they are taking away their own lessons as well.
“It doesn’t all have to be bad. You can turn things around and show God to others and love on others during hard times too," senior Morgan White said.
“I know everyone is sad and its hard not to be sad. But there’s always a chance to help somebody else and I hope they take the chance,” Newton said.
Tate says around 30 of his seniors are taking part in the project.
He says it has exceeded his expectations.
