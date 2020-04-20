Pharmacy owners showing flexability during coronavirus pandemic

“For those who are quarantining for whatever reason, or are sick and can’t come in, we’re offering curbside delivery. You can call ahead and we’ll get everything ready and just walk it out to your car. We also have a delivery services and we’ll actually bring the medications to you. It may be to your job, it may be to your home, but we will bring the medications to you, both here at our Compounding store and at the Medicine Shoppe which is our retail store,” said Phillip Rigsby.