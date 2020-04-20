Pharmacy owners showing flexability during coronavirus pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, pharmacies are changing the ways they do business to keep vulnerable people in our community safe.
The owner of Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy says if you don’t feel comfortable coming inside his store to pick up your medicine, there are several ways he’ll guarantee you receive it.
“For those who are quarantining for whatever reason, or are sick and can’t come in, we’re offering curbside delivery. You can call ahead and we’ll get everything ready and just walk it out to your car. We also have a delivery services and we’ll actually bring the medications to you. It may be to your job, it may be to your home, but we will bring the medications to you, both here at our Compounding store and at the Medicine Shoppe which is our retail store,” said Phillip Rigsby.
The service for getting your prescriptions is free; it’s also a popular option.
“Delivery services have increased probably three, four or five fold. During the current pandemic more people are not wanting to come in which is a great thing. Social distancing is working,” said Rigsby.
When you go inside the pharmacy, like a lot of businesses you’ll see tape on the ground and a plexiglass shield, enforcing social distancing guidelines.
Pharmacy’s across the Tennessee Valley are trying to make it easier for people who need life saving medicine to continue getting it, without putting their health at risk.
“Alabama board of pharmacies is the governing board for pharmacies and they do allow for mailing medications within the state of Alabama. So they are encouraging kind of a no touch policy if possible,” said Rigsby.
Pharmacy owners say there is plenty of medication for people who need it. In fact there are no back orders or supply issues.
If you want to have your prescriptions mailed, delivered curbside, or delivered to your home, the owner Philip Rigsby says all you have to do is call.
