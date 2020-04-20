Marshall County COVID-19 cases continue to spike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County continues to be the hot spot for coronavirus in the Tennessee Valley. The county has 150 cases, second in our area only to Madison County with 199.
Madison County has about 50 more cases of Coronavirus than Marshall County does, but Madison County also has roughly four times the population.
In the past two weeks, Marshall County case numbers have sky rocketed. Two weeks ago cases were in the low 20s, a week ago they were nearly at 100 and now they’re at 150.
Marshall County also has the highest rate of coronavrus per 100,000 people, in North Alabama, at 160.2
Kathy Woodruff, the Chief Nursing Officer at Marshall Medical Center, said the spike is partly due to more testing in the county.
There are now four testing sites across the county in Boaz, Albertville, Guntersville and Arab.
Woodruff said she’s concerned that people in the area are not taking precautions and ignoring the state’s stay-at-home order.
“I’m a little leary about how well people in Marshall County are practicing social distancing and the stay at home order the governor issued," she said. "On my drive to and from work I see a lot of people out and about, so it kind of concerns me.”
Woodruff said there are a lot of people out in Boaz right now helping their neighbors recover from last Sunday’s storms. She said you can still help your neighbors while also helping stop the spread.
