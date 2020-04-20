Madison County deputies searching for man seen attacking woman

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was caught on camera attacking a woman in broad daylight. Now, deputies need help finding him.
Deputies say the man approached a woman outside a home on Cavalier Drive in the Moores Mill community. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Deputies say he demanded money then pulled a gun and forced her into the home. Deputies say he then assaulted her.
The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone that can help identify the man is asked to call investigator Stamm at 256-533-8839 or dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov.
