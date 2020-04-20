Madison County deputies searching for man seen attacking woman

Madison County deputies say a man assaulted a woman on Cavalier Drive. (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass | April 20, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 9:31 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was caught on camera attacking a woman in broad daylight. Now, deputies need help finding him.

Deputies say the man approached a woman outside a home on Cavalier Drive in the Moores Mill community. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say he demanded money then pulled a gun and forced her into the home. Deputies say he then assaulted her.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone that can help identify the man is asked to call investigator Stamm at 256-533-8839 or dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov.

