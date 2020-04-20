Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee offering essential workers free child care
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is offering free child care to essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The Tennessee Department of Human Services says the offer involves payment assistance and a network of temporary care locations to offer the free care through June 15. The department will arrange payments for licensed programs once workers are approved for the initiative. Essential workers with school-aged children can also register at one of the temporary and emergency child care locations set up by the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee. Parents seeking care at temporary locations do not need to apply with the state first.
TENNESSEE BAR EXAM
Tennessee bar exam applicants will have additional test date
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Applicants for the Tennessee bar exam will have an additional opportunity to take the test this year. The state Supreme Court said the test will be given July 29 and 30 as scheduled, and the Board of Law Examiners also will offer an examination on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The court said in a news release that anyone who applied for the July exam will be able to switch to the October session. The July exam will be given in Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville, while the October exam will be offered only in Knoxville.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Judge: Tennessee can't prevent abortions during coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge Friday night ruled that Tennessee has to continue allowing abortions amid a temporary ban on nonessential medical procedures that’s aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. In a Friday night ruling, U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman said the defendants didn’t show that any appreciable amount of personal protective equipment would be saved if the ban is applied to abortions. In a hearing by telephone Friday, attorneys for abortion providers argued that Tennessee women will face immediate harm if the ban on abortions is not lifted. Attorneys for the state argued that abortions are being treated like any other procedure that is not necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-EXECUTION-TENNESSEE
Tennessee delays June execution due to coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Supreme Court is postponing the scheduled execution of a death row prisoner for eight months because of the coronavirus. Oscar Smith had been sentenced to die on June 4 for the murders of his estranged wife and her two sons from a previous marriage. On Friday, the court granted a motion requested by Smith’s attorneys to delay his execution. Smith’s new execution date is Feb. 4, 2021. Smith's attorneys had argued that restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus prevented them from doing important legal work for the case. Texas has delayed five executions due to the outbreak.
FINANCE AGENCY APPOINTMENT
Tennessee governor appoints new finance agency commissioner
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has named a new head of the state’s finance agency after the previous commissioner stepped aside to spearhead efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Tennessee. According to a Wednesday news release, Lee selected Butch Eley to take over the Department of Finance and Administration. Eley currently serves as the Republican governor’s chief operating officer. The governor’s office says Eley will continue to coordinate efforts between departments in the interim. Eley replaces Stuart McWhorter, who left the post in March to lead the state’s unified command tasked with addressing COVID-19.
FUGITIVE CAUGHT-MURDER CHARGE
Marshals: Man wanted for murder caught by K-9
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities said a Tennessee man wanted for killing another man and wounding a juvenile was arrested after being confronted by a K9 officer. U.S. Marshals said Curdarreion Wilson was captured Thursday. Memphis police were called to a store on April 6, where they found Raymond Howard fatally shot and a wounded juvenile. Police said an eye witness led authorities to Wilson. Wilson already had warrants out for his arrest on several charges, including attempted second-degree murder. Wilson was found Thursday and fled but was later found inside a crawl space by a K9. Wilson was additionally charged with second-degree murder. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney.