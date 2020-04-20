Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Applicants for the Tennessee bar exam will have an additional opportunity to take the test this year. The state Supreme Court said the test will be given July 29 and 30 as scheduled, and the Board of Law Examiners also will offer an examination on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The court said in a news release that anyone who applied for the July exam will be able to switch to the October session. The July exam will be given in Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville, while the October exam will be offered only in Knoxville.