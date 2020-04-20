Jeff Sessions proposes immigration moratorium during COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - “We must get people back to work, but safely.”
Those words Monday from Senate Republican candidate Jeff Sessions.
Sessions says China has not been truthful about the spread of the coronavirus. He believes the U.S. should take a tougher stand against that nation and stop being so dependent on China.
Sessions says the COVID-19 virus is one of the biggest cover-ups ever by the Chinese government. That’s why he says it’s time to do something. Sessions is proposing a moratorium until America’s unemployment rate recovers from the COVID-19 crisis.
“When you see millions of people laid off each one of those suffers. You don’t know what the future will bring and each job that gets created needs to be provided to those workers first, those unemployed American workers first. That’s just common sense. The system is still not moving in that direction and we need to make sure that it does,” said Senate Republican candidate and former U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions.
Sessions said he knows state and local government has a big responsibility when it comes to reopening businesses.
He says it’s a process that should be thought out and the safety of the public taken into consideration.
Sessions says he feels strongly the economy will rebound and America will get past this crisis.
