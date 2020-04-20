Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Postponing the Kentucky Derby was a jarring move for a city that draws much of its identity from hosting horse racing’s marquee event. The move of the Triple Crown’s first leg to Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic will mark the first time the Derby won’t run in Louisville on the first Saturday in May since 1945. But fans, patrons and business owners are breathing a sigh of relief that the race was postponed and not canceled, and have time to adjust to the new date.
UNDATED (AP) — Socially distanced crews in New York and California are keeping horse racing on television in the U.S. during the pandemic. Horse racing is one of the few sports ongoing, albeit in a limited capacity at a handful of empty tracks. But its TV presence has expanded because of the dearth of other options. The New York Racing Association helps produce “America’s Day at the Races” on Fox Sports, TVG has partnered with NBC Sports for a dozen hours of coverage each week and the hope is the struggling industry can stay afloat and gain more exposure during these trying times.