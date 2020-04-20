Food Bank of North Alabama receives thousands from locals following special event

Food Bank of North Alabama receives thousands from locals following special event
Saturday at 8 a.m. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 17, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 12:17 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 hopes you enjoyed Saturday morning’s Singing for Their Supper: a benefit for the Food Bank of North Alabama.

The Food Bank of North Alabama confirmed our local residents helped to raise $20,992. That is the equivalent of over 130,000 meals. Thank you to any and all who gave what they could.

There is still time to donate to the Food Bank of North Alabama.

[ CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE FOOD BANK OF NORTH ALABAMA ]

Donate online to the Food Bank of North Alabama
Donate online to the Food Bank of North Alabama (Source: Food Bank of North Alabama)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the North Alabama Food Bank is not encouraging walk-up donations of food. Please consider donating via the link at the top of the page or click here to go directly to the Food Bank donations page.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.