Food Bank of North Alabama receives thousands from locals following special event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 hopes you enjoyed Saturday morning’s Singing for Their Supper: a benefit for the Food Bank of North Alabama.
The Food Bank of North Alabama confirmed our local residents helped to raise $20,992. That is the equivalent of over 130,000 meals. Thank you to any and all who gave what they could.
There is still time to donate to the Food Bank of North Alabama.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the North Alabama Food Bank is not encouraging walk-up donations of food. Please consider donating via the link at the top of the page or click here to go directly to the Food Bank donations page.
