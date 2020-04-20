Drying through the day today with late week storms expected

The wet start to 2020 has continued through April as we have seen more rain the last 24 hours, but we have a nice dry afternoon on the way later today. Skies are cloudy to start the day with some isolated showers and temperatures into the mid 50s. While it is a gloomy start to the day today, we will have a beautiful afternoon as high pressure moves in. That means we will see plenty of sunshine as we move into the afternoon! It will stay slightly cooler than normal this afternoon with highs into the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight will be a cool one with temperatures into the mid to upper 40s.