Decatur man in custody for robbery, search continues for other suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department have one suspect in custody following a robbery on Sunday.
Devin Todd Ledlow, 29 of Decatur, was arrested on charges of first degree burglary and robbery after police were called to the 2600-block of Highway 31 south. The victim told police he was robbed by one white male and one white female.
The female under investigation has been identified as Krystle Lee Woods. Warrants for the same charges have been issued for her arrest.
Ledlow is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.
