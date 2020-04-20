1 dead, widespread damage in south Alabama after overnight storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert Weather Team was on the air for several hours late Sunday night and into Monday morning with coverage of severe weather.
Multiple counties in south Alabama including Pike, Covington, Houston, Henry and Barbour counties are reporting damage.
In Henry County, 61-year-old Jerry Oliver Williams Jr. died after the trailer he was inside flipped according to a report from WTVY. Deputies and Henry County Coroner Derek Wright responded to the area on Henry County Road 26 and County Road 103.
Additional reports of damage have been confirmed in the Thomas Mill Creek, Newville, and Tumbleton communities. There are also widespread reports of power outages in each of these communities.
The Covington County EMA tells WSFA 12 News there is damage on the north side of Andalusia with trees down on houses. Of great concern is the County Road 70 area, or Antioch Road, where a possible tornado caused damage Sunday night. There is debris down throughout the county.
There were also reports that a home in Babbie, a town in Covington County, may have been hit by a possible tornado.
There were reports in east Pike County of large amounts of pea size hail falling with intense wind and rain on the Pike/Barbour line.
Pike County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Reeves said there are widespread tree damage and power outage reports. There is also damage to some homes and roofs in downtown Troy. Fire and rescue units rescued three people from a mobile home in Goshen that was damaged by a tree.
No injuries were reported in Pike County as of early Monday morning.
Troy Mayor Jason Reeves told WSFA 12 News about 1,000 people are without power after the storms. Reeves said crews worked overnight to remove trees out of the roadway so power crews could begin restoring service Monday.
Residents are being asked to remain off the roadways.
Much of the damage across the city was caused by straight-line winds, Reeves added.
Videos showed significant damage to Walt’s 24-Hour Gymnasium on Montgomery/South 3 Notch Street in Troy. Viewer pictures also show downed trees on Troy University’s campus.
In Coffee County, there were reports of damage to homes, with the roof being blown off one residence along County Road 220 near Victoria.
Submit your photos to WSFA.COM/SUBMIT.
As of 5 a.m. Monday, the following power outage reports were available.
Dixie Electric Cooperative reports power has been restored to all customers - http://outagemap.dixie.coop/
South Alabama Electric Coop reports over 9,000 without service - http://omsviewer.southaec.com/
Covington Electric Coop reports 6,000 without service - http://outage.covington.coop/
Approximately 30,000 Alabama Power customers are without service statewide with the vast majority of those outages existing in central and south Alabama.
Outages exist in the following counties:
- Tallapoosa County – 3,100 customers
- Butler County - 1,400 customers
- Chilton County – 1,300 customers
- Montgomery County - 1,300 customers
- Coosa County – 1,000 customers
- Autauga County – 350 customers
- Elmore County – 300 customers
- Perry County - 100 customers
Other outages are widely scattered in Lowndes, Lee, Macon.
This story focuses on damage from Sunday evening. For information on Sunday morning’s storms and damage, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.