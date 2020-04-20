Cool and clear tonight with more sun and 70s Tuesday

Another gorgeous day is expected Tuesday with warmer temperatures in the middle 70s and plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover will begin to move in on Wednesday with temperatures nearing 80 degrees, rain showers will develop into the evening hours. More soaking rainfall is expected on Thursday with isolated thunderstorms, stronger storms may be possible but the severe weather threat will likely stay to our west. Over one inch of rain will be possible in most locations through Thursday evening, adding to an already wet Spring season.