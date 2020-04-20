Business owners prepare for Lt. Governor’s plan to reopen local shops

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth’s proposal to reopen businesses in the state includes salons and other personal care facilities.
This plan, is currently in the works.
For the last several weeks, all non-essential businesses in the state have closed their doors.
Some businesses, like clothing stores managed to stay afloat with sales coming in. Others like hair salons, haven’t had the same luxury.
“It’s been hard, I mean I like being home with my family, but at the same time, our bills didn’t stop. We’re still having to pay those bills, but have no money coming in," Amber Phelps said.
Phelps owns the Hello Beautiful, Hey Handsome salon in Hartselle.
Unlike shopping stores, hair stylists in Alabama can’t work remotely.
“If we got caught doing that, we could lose our license and not be able to do hair anymore," Phelps explained.
While Phelps wants to open her business back up for financial reasons, she’s hesitant.
“I don’t want it to be too soon, and then people get sick again. We’re going to have regulations, if it does open up May first. We’re going to have precautions and certain regulations that we go by. It’s not going to be like it normally was, at least not for now," Phelps said.
Hair stylists can’t maintain that 6-foot-distance, so Phelps says her employees will be wearing masks, gloves and other protective gear.
They’ll also be limiting the amount of clients in the salon at one time. Although Phelps is excited to possibly open back up soon, that threat of COVID-19 is still lurking.
“I don’t want my family getting sick, so that’s my biggest concern. Since we are in a small space, so close to people, it’s not just going out and staying six feet apart, because you can’t do that," Phelps continued.
Lieutenant Ainsworth is set to release his reopen plans soon.
For now, all non-essential businesses are still closed.
