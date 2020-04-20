Boaz tornado victims still recovering and cleaning up debris one week later

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) -It’s been exactly one week since an E-F 2 tornado ripped through Boaz, destroying more than one hundred homes and businesses.
For the past week, Jessie Downs and his wife Ashley have been helping their friends who live on Lee Avenue, one of the hardest hit areas in Boaz.
In a matter of seconds, the roof to their home was ripped off, insulation stuck in trees and windows blown out.
7 days later this house is still unlivable.
“We came over and a lot of their friends came over and tried to get everything out of the house and cleaned up," said Jessie Downs.
Andy Gaskin lives a few streets over on Roberson Road.
He also received damaged to his roof and his vehicles, but luckily for him and his family, they’re damage isn’t as bad.
In fact, they’ve been able to sleep in the home despite some of the damage.
“We were able to get tarps on the roof Monday.I had some friends that were able to come over and help and had some big tarps from construction companies that were able to help. This weekend our privacy fence that was torn down was able to get put back up,"said Gaskin.
Downs said it took insurance adjusters almost a week to come out and look at his friends home. He says there’s a lot of damage, but the home is not a total loss.
“It’s really unbelievable until you come see an area like this you just don’t understand, words just can’t describe what these things can do," said Downs.
Marshall County EMA Managing Director, Anita McBurnett said 115 homes were damaged in last Sunday’s tornado.
She said it might be weeks until all of the debris is picked-up.
