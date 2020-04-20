Athens clinic reduces hours after seeing a decrease in patients

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - As COVID-19 made its way into Alabama last month, fever and flu clinics started popping up all over the valley.
The Athens Flu and Fever Clinic opened March 19 and for weeks was seeing about 60-70 patients daily.
Now, things are changing.
“Over the last two weeks, we’ve seen between 20-30 patients per day which is positive, it’s fantastic. It means social distancing and staying at home is working," clinic physician Samantha Ross explained.
Doctor Ross says because of the patient decline, the clinic is scaling back on its hours.
Previously, the Athens Flu and Fever Clinic was open 8-4. It’s new hours are noon to 4.
Doctor Ross says, although the curve is flattening she still has major concerns.
“[I’m concerned] that people will kind of get back into the public and not take things seriously enough and forget about social distancing and then we’ll see another spread," Ross said.
It’s maintaining those basic principles like washing hands, coughing or sneezing in your elbow, and practicing social distancing.
“I would encourage them to give it the next few weeks. We don’t want to see another big surge because that’s just going to put us back at square one. So, be patient, get to the first of may, and kind of gradually get back," Ross continued.
The Athens Flu and Fever Clinic located on Washington Street is open Monday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m.
