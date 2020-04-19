Showers and storms this morning and this afternoon

Good Sunday morning. Rain is moving in from the west, and the Tennessee Valley will have two rounds of showers and storms today. The first round will be this morning. A break in the rain will come in the late morning/early afternoon hours. The second round of showers and storms will be this afternoon and through the evening.
A warm front will lift northward, but won't quite make it into the area. The warm front will increase instability for central and south Alabama, providing strong to severe storms. The Tennessee Valley could have a few strong/severe thunderstorm, but the better threat if farther to our south.
Today, the main focus will be heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Near 2 inches of rain is possible for some spots. Higher rain totals will be farther south.
