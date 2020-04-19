Popular children’s playground closed in Florence during pandemic

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A popular children’s playground is temporarily closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The play area sits under the O’Neal Bridge at McFarland Park in Florence.
On any given sunny day, it would be packed with children playing.
Today, it’s roped off to discourage large gatherings as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.
Park benches and picnic tables sit empty.
Florence City parks remain open but playgrounds closed last month.
