Popular children’s playground closed in Florence during pandemic

Popular children’s playground closed in Florence during pandemic
Popular children's playground closed during COVID-19 pandemic (Source: WAFF)
April 19, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 5:53 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A popular children’s playground is temporarily closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The play area sits under the O’Neal Bridge at McFarland Park in Florence.

On any given sunny day, it would be packed with children playing.

Today, it’s roped off to discourage large gatherings as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.

Park benches and picnic tables sit empty.

Florence City parks remain open but playgrounds closed last month.

Popular children's playground closed during COVID-19 pandemic
Popular children's playground closed during COVID-19 pandemic (Source: waff)

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.