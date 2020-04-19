Madison church hand out free produce to hundreds of families

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -With rising unemployment and layoffs, it’s hard for many people in the Tennessee Valley to put food on the table due the coronavirus.
More than 100 families drove thru and picked up fresh produce items such as lettuce, bananas, broccoli and apples at Movement Church.
One by one, organizers filled cars with produce bags.
Some picked up bags after facing financial challenges due to the coronavirus, while others Like Heather Csontos, came to help her neighbors in need.
“Because they are retired, and her husband had some medical issues so we thought it would bring some sunshine to their day," said Csontos.
The food drive was a partnership with Good People Global, which is a non-profit organization.
Their mission is to help support and empower families in communities like ours, in times of crisis.
“A lot of people are collecting canned goods and that kind of thing, but produce is an item that they may not buy right now because it goes ad so quickly. So we wanted to treat them with something healthy and fresh," said President Lori Adgate.
Adgate said until things can get back to normal, they will continue to work and serve as many people as they can and encourages everyone to stay positive.
“I know we can’t be together face to face, but I feel like that interaction through Facebook or messaging each other is good.. Just stay hopeful because this is going to pass," said Adgate.
Over 150 families were able to receive bags of free produce, including gift cards to Chick Fil-A.
