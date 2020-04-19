Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee city allows drive-in church services after lawsuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee mayor is reversing course to allow drive-in church services during the coronavirus pandemic after the city was sued over its ban. Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke confirmed the change in policy Saturday on Twitter. The conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom recently filed a federal lawsuit over the drive-in church ban on behalf of Chattanooga-based Metropolitan Tabernacle Church. The lawsuit followed Berke’s declaration that drive-in religious services would violate the city’s shelter-in-place directive that has been in place since April 2. Also, more than 400 inmates at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex were scheduled to be tested Saturday for COVID-19 after 12 inmates there tested positive.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Judge: Tennessee can't prevent abortions during coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge Friday night ruled that Tennessee has to continue allowing abortions amid a temporary ban on nonessential medical procedures that’s aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. In a Friday night ruling, U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman said the defendants didn’t show that any appreciable amount of personal protective equipment would be saved if the ban is applied to abortions. In a hearing by telephone Friday, attorneys for abortion providers argued that Tennessee women will face immediate harm if the ban on abortions is not lifted. Attorneys for the state argued that abortions are being treated like any other procedure that is not necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-EXECUTION-TENNESSEE
Tennessee delays June execution due to coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Supreme Court is postponing the scheduled execution of a death row prisoner for eight months because of the coronavirus. Oscar Smith had been sentenced to die on June 4 for the murders of his estranged wife and her two sons from a previous marriage. On Friday, the court granted a motion requested by Smith’s attorneys to delay his execution. Smith’s new execution date is Feb. 4, 2021. Smith's attorneys had argued that restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus prevented them from doing important legal work for the case. Texas has delayed five executions due to the outbreak.
FINANCE AGENCY APPOINTMENT
Tennessee governor appoints new finance agency commissioner
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has named a new head of the state’s finance agency after the previous commissioner stepped aside to spearhead efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Tennessee. According to a Wednesday news release, Lee selected Butch Eley to take over the Department of Finance and Administration. Eley currently serves as the Republican governor’s chief operating officer. The governor’s office says Eley will continue to coordinate efforts between departments in the interim. Eley replaces Stuart McWhorter, who left the post in March to lead the state’s unified command tasked with addressing COVID-19.
FUGITIVE CAUGHT-MURDER CHARGE
Marshals: Man wanted for murder caught by K-9
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities said a Tennessee man wanted for killing another man and wounding a juvenile was arrested after being confronted by a K9 officer. U.S. Marshals said Curdarreion Wilson was captured Thursday. Memphis police were called to a store on April 6, where they found Raymond Howard fatally shot and a wounded juvenile. Police said an eye witness led authorities to Wilson. Wilson already had warrants out for his arrest on several charges, including attempted second-degree murder. Wilson was found Thursday and fled but was later found inside a crawl space by a K9. Wilson was additionally charged with second-degree murder. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney.
MTSU-BRAZIL
MTSU works with indigenous filmmakers on Amazon project
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Two professors at Middle Tennessee State University are helping indigenous filmmakers in Brazil tell the story of their efforts to save the Amazon rainforest. According to a news release from the school, the professors previously created a film with the Kayapó people. Then they helped write a grant for National Geographic that secured $70,000 for the indigenous filmmakers. The money is for a project called “Indigenous Filmmaker Warriors in Defense of Biocultural Conservation.” It will consist of two short films and a film series for social media that will document the struggles of the Kayapó to protect the rainforest.