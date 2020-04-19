Huntsville Police recover drugs and gun stolen in Bessemer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department’s Anti-Crime Unit was able to recover drugs and a stolen weapon during a detail over the weekend.
They say the gun was part of a shipment of weapons stolen in Bessmer. The Alabama Tobacco and Firearms Headquarters was notified about the discovery. One person was charged with first degree possession of marijuana and being in possession of a stolen weapon.
So far, police have not released the name of the person charged.
