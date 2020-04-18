Widespread heavy rainfall likely Sunday

Things will remain quiet for the rest of your Saturday evening with overnight low temperatures falling into the middle 40s.
Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight and rain showers will move in from the west before daybreak. Some periods of heavy rainfall with be possible through the early morning hours of Sunday with cloudy skies and temperatures staying in the middle 60s.
There is a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms making it into the Tennessee Valley that could produce some brief damaging winds and small hail, although this threat look relatively low at this time with a much more significant severe weather threat to our south and west. Some isolated flooding may be possible on Sunday with 1 to 2 inches or more of rainfall though early Monday morning. To reiterate, the overall threat for severe weather in the Tennessee Valley remains on the low side, but a few isolated strong storms and flash flooding may be possible… stay weather aware.
Showers will end early Monday with slow clearing in our skies, highs will be in the upper 60s with a northwesterly breeze. Temperatures will bounce right back into the middle 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday with dry conditions.
Our next chance at rain and thunderstorms will be Wednesday into Thursday, we will keep a close eye on the threat of any potentially strong storms. Next weekend looks seasonal with temperatures in the 70s and chances for rain both Saturday and Sunday.
