Widespread heavy rainfall likely Sunday

There is a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms making it into the Tennessee Valley that could produce some brief damaging winds and small hail, although this threat look relatively low at this time with a much more significant severe weather threat to our south and west. Some isolated flooding may be possible on Sunday with 1 to 2 inches or more of rainfall though early Monday morning. To reiterate, the overall threat for severe weather in the Tennessee Valley remains on the low side, but a few isolated strong storms and flash flooding may be possible… stay weather aware.