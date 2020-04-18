TVA says “thank you” to linemen working to restore power

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WAFF) - Today is National Lineman’s day.
The Tennessee Valley Authority said thank you to line workers across the Southeast by helping to feed them lunch.
Crews have been working around the clock to get power restored to areas devastated by tornadoes. TVA posted photos to Twitter saying they helped provide lunch to crews in Chattanooga working to get the lights back on there after last Sunday’s tornado.
National Lineman Appreciation Day honors the men and women who work around the clock to keep the power going.
