Limestone County Flea Market closed for good; property to soon house storage

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Flea Market is officially closed. According to the flea market's Facebook page, the business is no longer open to the public - only to vendors.
Vendors are rushing to clean out their spaces and move their goods into storage.
The flea market says the property will be converted to a storage facility.
Store manager Julie McMahon tells us sales were down, and it became impossible to compete with internet sales.
