Limestone County Flea Market closed for good; property to soon house storage
The owners announced that the flea market is closing.
April 18, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 3:59 PM

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Flea Market is officially closed. According to the flea market's Facebook page, the business is no longer open to the public - only to vendors.

Vendors are rushing to clean out their spaces and move their goods into storage.

The flea market says the property will be converted to a storage facility.

Store manager Julie McMahon tells us sales were down, and it became impossible to compete with internet sales.

