Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge Friday night ruled that Tennessee has to continue allowing abortions amid a temporary ban on nonessential medical procedures that’s aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. In a Friday night ruling, U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman said the defendants didn’t show that any appreciable amount of personal protective equipment would be saved if the ban is applied to abortions. In a hearing by telephone Friday, attorneys for abortion providers argued that Tennessee women will face immediate harm if the ban on abortions is not lifted. Attorneys for the state argued that abortions are being treated like any other procedure that is not necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury.