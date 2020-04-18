Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is extending his statewide stay-at-home order until April 27 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order has been in place since the evening of April 3, and it originally was set to expire Monday morning. The governor announced the extension Friday. He also said that starting Monday, some lakes and beaches can reopen. And, some businesses such as florists and clothing stores can offer curbside pickup. The state health officer said Friday that Mississippi had at least 3,793 confirmed cases and 140 deaths from the coronavirus as of Thursday evening.