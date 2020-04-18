Huntsville Police arrest two people; confiscate guns and fake drugs

April 18, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 8:14 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police arrested two people after a brief car chase that turned foot pursuit.

It happened Saturday afternoon near Memorial Parkway and I-565.

K9 “Bear” found one of the suspects hiding from officers.

Police confiscated guns and imitation drugs.

Neither suspect has been identified.

Police tell us the charges range from a warrant for chemical endangerment of a child and a probation violation to receiving stolen property, possession of imitation drugs and other charges.

