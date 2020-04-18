Huntsville mother remembers son one year after suicide

His family held a balloon release to honor and remember him. His mother, Camika Shelby, said her son was bullied for his sexuality. Camika described Nigel as the “light of her life,” her miracle child, and a born entertainer. She says, Nigel, who was gay, had trouble accepting himself. He experienced depression and sometimes sank into a dark place. She recalls when Nigel finally gathered the courage to come out to her two years ago.