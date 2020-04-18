Huntsville mother remembers son one year after suicide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday marked one year since Nigel Shelby took his own life.
His family held a balloon release to honor and remember him. His mother, Camika Shelby, said her son was bullied for his sexuality. Camika described Nigel as the “light of her life,” her miracle child, and a born entertainer. She says, Nigel, who was gay, had trouble accepting himself. He experienced depression and sometimes sank into a dark place. She recalls when Nigel finally gathered the courage to come out to her two years ago.
She said she is sharing his story in hopes that the world would know who her son was and the struggles he fought so hard to overcome. Camika said she’s thankful her son’s story is being heard.
“There’s a lot of parents in this world who lose their kids every day and nobody ever hears anything about it. A lot of the face that his story was able to travel so far and touch so many people I’m grateful for that,” said Nigel Shelby’s mother, Camika Shelby.
The family says they are appreciative of the support they have received from the community. Nigel was 15 years old when he died by suicide April 18, 2019. He was a freshman at Huntsville High School.
