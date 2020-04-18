Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans find themselves in a position unseen by this franchise in a long time. Thanks to an unexpected run to their first AFC championship game in 17 years, the Titans hold the No. 29 overall pick in the NFL draft. It’s the latest they’ve selected since 2008 when they last won the AFC South title. The Titans have a core in place with Ryan Tannehill signed for another four years and NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry's franchise tag signed. So general manager Jon Robinson finds himself needing to find pieces for depth rather than filling holes.