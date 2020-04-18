Afternoon sunshine, widespread rain Sunday

Saturday afternoon looks to be dry with sunshine returning. Highs will be cooler behind the cold front that brought the rain this morning, peaking in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be active once again with a surface low moving eastward, providing widespread showers throughout the day. Thunderstorms are expected, and could be strong. The greatest threat for severe weather is to the south, in central and south Alabama. Rain totals will be hefty and could lead to flooding issues.
Showers will linger into early Monday morning, but drier weather returns for most of the day.
