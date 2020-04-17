Warmer Weather Ahead with Storms this Weekend

Temperatures are into the mid to upper 40s for much of the Valley this morning and we expect to see more of that warmth throughout the day today. It'll be a sunny start to the day today but by this afternoon we will add a few more clouds. Still, it should be a gorgeous day today with temperatures into the mid 70s this afternoon. Wind will be breezy, gusting from the south at 15 to 25 mph. Overnight tonight a cold front will swing through bringing a chance at storms a little after midnight. Storms will blast through during the early morning hours Saturday and should wrap up by 7 to 8am. From there we will clear out for Saturday, but it will be slightly cooler with temperatures only climbing into the low to mid 60s.