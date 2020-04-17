Thrive Alabama to offer testing in the Cavalry Hill community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday ended a week of Thrive Alabama offering COVID-19 testing to homeless community in Huntsville.
Monday will mark a new chapter- offering testing for those in public housing.
On Monday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. she said Thrive Alabama will be testing at the Boys and Girls Club on Cavalry Hill.
Anyone interested will need to bring an ID and insurance information (if applicable).
CEO Mary Elizabeth Marr said no one will be turned away and the information is critical.
She said testing provides the data needed to judge whether reopening the community is safe.
“We can’t be confident that we’ve got a healthy community unless we’re looking at our whole community,” Marr said.
She said her organization tested more than 100 individuals in the homeless community.
“Surprisingly we did not find any COVID-19 virus, which is great," she said.
The testing of underprivileged communities comes as state leaders are looking at phasing in the reopening of some stores.
State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) said he’s looking at opening smaller stores that bring in smaller crowds.
“I fear that some businesses will never reopen. This has done them in, but those that are still viable, every day is important," he said.
Marr said getting enough testing supplies has been a struggle, but is critical for safe decisions moving forward.
