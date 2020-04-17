Sunny & the 70s today ahead of rain/storm chances this weekend

Happy Friday! It is a much warmer start to the day out there today and we will continue to stay warm the next week or so.
Temperatures are into the mid to upper 40s for much of the Valley this morning and we expect to see more of that warmth throughout the day today. It'll be a sunny start to the day today but by this afternoon we will add a few more clouds. Still, it should be a gorgeous day today with temperatures into the mid 70s this afternoon. Wind will be breezy, gusting from the south at 15 to 25 mph. Overnight tonight a cold front will swing through bringing a chance at storms a little after midnight. Storms will blast through during the early morning hours Saturday and should wrap up by 7 to 8am. From there we will clear out for Saturday, but it will be slightly cooler with temperatures only climbing into the low to mid 60s.
Rain will make a comeback on Sunday with low pressure system developing down towards the Gulf Coast. Showers and storms will pick up through the morning ahead of a warm front. The front should stay to the south of the Valley which would limit our threat at severe weather during the afternoon. However, if the front does slide farther north we could be dealing with stronger storms, so it is worth monitoring. While the threat for stronger storms stays to our south, flooding could be an issue as we expect to see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain through Monday morning.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
