Stevenson Volunteer Fire Department cleans businesses with foam machine to reduce COVID-19

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - To ensure that the community stays safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stevenson Volunteer Fire Department is putting their equipment to use.
For the past two weeks, the Stevenson Volunteer Fire Department has been hard at work using a foam machine clean local businesses.
“We took the CDC guidelines of using what chemicals would affect this virus and they came up with a soap additive to make it stick working with a local chemical company," said Fire Chief Bob Spencer.
Spencer said with the machine they can clean buildings in less than 10 minutes.
They’ve already cleaned more than 20 buildings including grocery stores, gas stations, and nursing homes.
Mayor Rickey Steele said local businesses are very appreciative of the services provided.
“As of this morning, I got a letter from one of the local businesses that we’re doing that for and it had three one hundred bills in it and that’s the third one of those I’ve got and they’re wanting to help buy the product we are using," said Mayor Steele.
Spencer said the goal is to take the stress away from citizens and keep everyone safe until the pandemic is over.
“We’ve actually gotten emails and text messages thanking us for when the seniors come and open up their grocery stores for them they know that all of the carts are sanitized. It just gives them that extra value feeling a little safer getting out of the house," said Spencer.
The city and fire department also distributed 1,000 care packages of masks and hand sanitizers to people in the community.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.