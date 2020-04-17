Singing for Their Supper: Donate to your Local Food Bank Now!

Singing for Their Supper: Donate to your Local Food Bank Now!
Saturday at 8 a.m. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 17, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated April 17 at 6:17 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tune in to WAFF 48 on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. for a very special event - Singing for Their Supper: a benefit for the Food Bank of North Alabama.

[ CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE FOOD BANK OF NORTH ALABAMA ]

Donate online to the Food Bank of North Alabama
Donate online to the Food Bank of North Alabama (Source: Food Bank of North Alabama)

The one-hour benefit special features a list of stars:

Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum

Kristian Bush of Sugarland

Scotty McCreery

and many more...

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the North Alabama Food Bank is not encouraging walk-up donations of food. Please consider donating via the link at the top of the page or click here to go directly to the Food Bank donations page.

Don’t miss it! Saturday morning at 8 a.m. - Singing for Their Supper: a benefit for the Food Bank of North Alabama on WAFF 48.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.