Singing for Their Supper: Donate to your Local Food Bank Now!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tune in to WAFF 48 on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. for a very special event - Singing for Their Supper: a benefit for the Food Bank of North Alabama.
The one-hour benefit special features a list of stars:
Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum
Kristian Bush of Sugarland
Scotty McCreery
and many more...
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the North Alabama Food Bank is not encouraging walk-up donations of food. Please consider donating via the link at the top of the page or click here to go directly to the Food Bank donations page.
Don’t miss it! Saturday morning at 8 a.m. - Singing for Their Supper: a benefit for the Food Bank of North Alabama on WAFF 48.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.