Nice Friday, showers tonight, storms Sunday

A beautiful day continues for your Friday. Expect dry conditions with a few more clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be around the mid 70s. Showers return tonight into early tomorrow morning with a cold front. Most of the day after sunrise will be dry with highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be active once again with a surface low moving eastward, providing widespread showers throughout the day. Thunderstorms are expected, and could be strong. The greatest threat for severe weather is to the south, in central and south Alabama. Rain totals will be hefty and could lead to flooding issues.
Showers will linger into early Monday morning, but drier weather returns for most of the day.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.