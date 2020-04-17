Morgan County launches website to provide virtual experience of local attractions

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - With many people starting to go a little stir-crazy during the coronavirus lockdown, local agencies are coming up with fun and creative ways to provide entertainment and support their communities.
One recent idea - armchairmoco.com. The newly launched website allows you to virtually experience all that Morgan County (or “MoCo”) has to offer without ever leaving your armchair.
Livestream performances, historic tours and even an online scavenger hunt can all be accessed with the click of a button.
“It’s just a great resource for everybody to look at while they’re having to stay at home," says Danielle Gibson, the president and CEO of Decatur Morgan County Tourism.
To view the website and start exploring, click here.
