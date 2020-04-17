Medal of Honor recipient, Alabama native dies after COVID-19 hospitalization

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Sgt. Major Bennie Adkins, a Medal of Honor recipient and Opelika native, has died several weeks after being admitted to a hospital in critical condition with COVID-19 respiratory failure. He was 86.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said Friday afternoon that he’d been informed of the war hero’s death. He could not provide any other details.
The Bennie Adkins Foundation made notification of his hospitalization on March 26, followed by a condition update on April 1, but has not yet made any post regarding his death.
The Foundation’s website says Adkins served his country for more than 20 years in the U.S. Army, the majority of his time spent in Special Forces (Green Berets). He was deployed to Vietnam three times.
It was for heroic actions during his second deployment that Adkins would receive the nation’s highest and most prestigious personal military decoration.
President Barack Obama awarded Adkins the Medal of Honor in Sept. 2014 during a White House ceremony.
