Lt. Gov. Ainsworth to share recommendations for reopening Alabama’s economy at 10 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Thursday, the White House Coronavirus Task Force unveiled new recommendations to states for reopening the country.
Friday, members of the Alabama Small Business Commission will discuss their recommendations to re-open the state’s economy at a 10 a.m. news conference. The recommendations are expected to come in the form of phases that will still protect public health.
Alabama issued a statewide stay at home order on April 3. The order, which will remain in place through April 30, prohibits all non-work related gatherings of 10 people or more and all nonessential businesses must remain closed.
Gov. Kay Ivey said in a news conference Tuesday she’s been getting a lot of “free advice” on reopening the state’s economy and provided details on the next steps in the process, which she said would be “phased-in" through a "segment-by-segment” approach.
On or before April 28, Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will review all recommendations before her current stay at home order is set to expire and move forward from there.
