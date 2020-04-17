Limestone law enforcement serious about stay at home order

In each case, a charge for violating the stay-at-home order was secondary - meaning it was tacked on after the person was charged with other crimes first. Athens’ Police Chief, Floyd Johnson, has little sympathy for rule breakers. “When you are out driving and you’re drunk and cause an accident and leave the scene of that accident, you just about stomped every which way but loose all over that health order. You might argue the DUI and you might argue leaving the scene of the accident, but I don’t know how you’re going to get out of the health-order violation,” Johnson said.