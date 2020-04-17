Limestone law enforcement serious about stay at home order

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement agencies in Limestone County have a unified message as people start getting restless two weeks into Alabama’s stay-at-home order: Deal with it.
“They may not want to quarantine themselves right now, but we may be arranging a 90-day quarantine for them when the court system starts back up.” That’s what Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones told our news partners at the Decatur Daily. Jones says the county is taking the order very seriously. There have been a half dozen violations filed since the order took effect April 4th.
In each case, a charge for violating the stay-at-home order was secondary - meaning it was tacked on after the person was charged with other crimes first. Athens’ Police Chief, Floyd Johnson, has little sympathy for rule breakers. “When you are out driving and you’re drunk and cause an accident and leave the scene of that accident, you just about stomped every which way but loose all over that health order. You might argue the DUI and you might argue leaving the scene of the accident, but I don’t know how you’re going to get out of the health-order violation,” Johnson said.
