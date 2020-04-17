Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

It's not just A-list stars providing entertainment on social media. Musicians whose names are likely known to just local audiences are livestreaming shows from living rooms and basements amid the coronavirus shutdown. For independent musicians, touring is how they make money, and since some performers can't do that now, they have to find other ways to pay the bills. Some have taken to asking for tips online. Some charge admission for their virtual performances. And some give whatever they're making in this new format to others who need it more.