Huntsville City Schools adding additional meal service location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools will open an additional meal service location at Morris School beginning April 20.
The new Morris site will mark the district’s sixth meal service location in the community.
Morris School is located at 4801 Bob Wallace Ave.
The Rock Church and Manna House will provide meals to youths 18 and under on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Other meal service locations are as follows:
1. Lee High School (2500 Meridian St.)
2. Lakewood Elementary (3501 Kenwood Dr.)
3. McDonnell Elementary (4010 Binderton Place)
4. Ridgecrest Elementary (3505 Cerro Vista Dr.)
5. Chaffee Elementary (7900 Whittier Rd.)
