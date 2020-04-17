Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans find themselves in a position unseen by this franchise in a long time. Thanks to an unexpected run to their first AFC championship game in 17 years, the Titans hold the No. 29 overall pick in the NFL draft. It’s the latest they’ve selected since 2008 when they last won the AFC South title. The Titans have a core in place with Ryan Tannehill signed for another four years and NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry's franchise tag signed. So general manager Jon Robinson finds himself needing to find pieces for depth rather than filling holes.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee has added guard Jalen Johnson as a graduate transfer from Tennessee to a team that won the Southern Conference Tournament title and went 30-4 this season. The 6-foot-6 Johnson graduated from Tennessee in December and decided to transfer after playing in 70 games with the Volunteers including two NCAA Tournament berths. He joins a team that earned an NCAA Tournament berth by winning its final 12 games. But East Tennessee loses five seniors off that squad. Coach Steve Forbes also added forward Silas Adheke as a graduate transfer from Northern Kentucky.
UNDATED (AP) — Top recruit Jalen Green says he is skipping college and has signed with the G League for next season, becoming the first player to take advantage of that route as a potential path to the NBA. Green, a guard from Napa, California who was considered by some as the No. 1 recruit in this year’s high school class, will be eligible for the 2021 NBA draft. Green’s signing is different from the program that was expected to allow top players the chance to use the G League as a bridge between high school and the NBA. No player ever signed under that initiative.