Florence assault leaves man with facial fractures, police say

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence police say an altercation Friday morning left one man uin the hospital and another behind bars.,
Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault report in the 500 block of East Tombigbee Street. Police say the male victim and a witness fled on foot to the 800 block of East Tuscaloosa Street where they made contact with the first arriving officers.
Investigators determined that an argument over personal property escalated into a physical altercation in which the victim was struck in the face with a blunt object. The victim and witness attempted to flee on foot for several city blocks with the suspect chasing them, still armed with a blunt object.
Police say the suspect ceased his pursuit and returned to the scene of the assault where he was detained by patrol officers.
The suspect was identified as Matthew Wayne Burnett. He was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree assault. Burnett was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
The victim was transported to North Alabama Medical Center to be treated for multiple facial fractures.
