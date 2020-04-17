Emergency veterinarians seeing more patients as regular vet offices scale back

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Social distancing is affecting just about every business, including veterinarians. So it's possible you could have trouble getting your pet taken care of right now.
Many vets right now are slammed. That's because they may have lowered their staff and scaled back on what services they're offering in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.
We talked with a veterinarian at Animal Emergency and Critical care in Huntsville.
Kaisha Pritchett say they have seen an increase in patients who usually go to other vets. Some good news though, she tells me wait times haven’t gone up too much.
But, the way the office runs has changed.
Only one person per pet is allowed inside the building, but they'd rather have you wait in your car while your pet is being treated if possible. They're also doing some animal care that's not necessarily urgent, but need attention.
“We’re seeing ear infections. We don’t normally see a lot of skin and ear because most people go to their vets. But we are seeing more of that. That aren’t true emergencies, but need to be taken care of," Pritchett said.
Pritchett says you will also need to get your dog or cats prescriptions refilled by your regular vet.
And they do not offer flea and tick treatments.
