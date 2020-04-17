Downtown Decatur’s “3rd Friday” event happening online

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s an event that’s gathered lots of local attraction year after year... Downtown Decatur’s 3rd Friday.
On the third Friday of every month from April to October, the city hosts a street fair with food, live music and a classic car show.
The seasonal event was supposed to kickoff today, but given the coronavirus lockdown, efforts are being made to host a virtual version of the event on Facebook.
Organizers are encouraging people to order takeout from their favorite local hotspots and tune in for a livestream of local performances.
“We’re still encouraging people to practice CDC guidelines of course and social distancing but also supporting our local businesses," says Danielle Gibson, the president and CEO of Decatur Morgan County Tourism.
The content will be posted to the Facebook page “3rd Friday Downtown Decatur.”
