Domestic financial abuse cases rising during pandemic

“We’re seeing a lot more financial abuse where maybe one partner has lost a job and the other partner is controlling the money to the extent that it controls the health of the other partner. Maybe not allowing them to go to the grocery store. Most domestic violence is based in power and control, keeping people home, not letting them go out, not letting them talk to their friends or their family. That’s very easy to do when you are stuck under a shelter-in-place order and everybody is at home to begin with,” said Ray.