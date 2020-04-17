Domestic financial abuse cases rising during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several experts, crisis specialists and police say domestic abuse has been an even bigger problem during this pandemic. But domestic abuse doesn’t always come in the form of violence.
Attorney Holly Ray with Legal Services Alabama says she’s dealing with an uptick in filing protection from abuse orders in emergency court hearings, and it’s not always for what you think.
“We’re seeing a lot more financial abuse where maybe one partner has lost a job and the other partner is controlling the money to the extent that it controls the health of the other partner. Maybe not allowing them to go to the grocery store. Most domestic violence is based in power and control, keeping people home, not letting them go out, not letting them talk to their friends or their family. That’s very easy to do when you are stuck under a shelter-in-place order and everybody is at home to begin with,” said Ray.
Legal Services Alabama is there to help low-income people resolve their legal problems. That includes filing emergency protection from abuse orders.
You can call Legal Services Alabama at 256- 536-9645
If you are experiencing any domestic abuse, you can also call 256-716-1000 for Crisis Services of North Alabama.
