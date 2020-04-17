Divorce rates expected to rise; local counselor shares tips to improve marriage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There's no doubt about it, these are stressful times.
Many of us are feeling more financial pressures, are cooped up at home and figuring out how to guide our children through this new online learning.
Unfortunately, this added pressure is putting a strain on some marriages.
Local attorney Will League tells us his colleagues have been getting a lot more calls recently about starting the process for divorce.
Of course this is very sad news, but it doesn't have to be the outcome.
We reached out to Choya Wise. He’s the Owner of Aspire Counseling & Consulting Services.
Wise says many couples have never spent this much time at home together before. And many of the things we do for our self care, like getting our nails done or going to the gym are no longer available.
That’s why he says it’s important to speak up if you need some time to yourself.
That could mean going for a walk, a drive, or just going into a room by alone for a while.
He also recommends making sure your children are going to bed at a regular time- and sleeping in their own beds. He says this will allow for more one on one time as a couple- and allow for better sleep.
Wise says he’s seeing a lot of extremes right now.
“Either the relationship is getting much stronger, or just a catastrophe. So yes in order to move forward it has to be an agreement between the partners that we are going to reset the program. It’s going to help them, it’s going to help their children and it’s going to make for a better tomorrow just overall,” Wise said.
Wise also says now is a good time to find a new hobby like gardening or crafting you can do at home. Wise, like many counselors, is going online sessions right now.
If you feel like you need help, reach out to counselors and find one that’s right for you.
